Domestic carrier Zooom is set to resume operations in India, the airline launched its flight services on January 31, 2024. The airline’s first flight on the New Delhi - Ayodhya route utilized its Bombardier CRJ200ER aircraft as Ayodhya has become a spiritual tourism destination in India.

Established in February 2017, Zoom Air encountered a mix of success and challenges during its operational peak when it served 12 routes with a fleet of five Bombardier CRJ100/200 aircraft. However, the airline faced a temporary grounding from July to December 2018 due to safety concerns raised by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Despite having initial plans for a restart in January 2019, the airline faced challenges in the revival process and eventually resumed operations in January 2023.

Zooom’s Chief Executive Officer, Atul Gambhir, said, “We are delighted to announce the relaunch of Zooom, with services connecting Ayodhya and Delhi. Zooom is dedicated to enhancing regional connectivity in India. The new flight services aim to connect people, cultures, and regions to this spiritual hub”

The company informed that it noted an increase in domestic air travel passengers in India, attributing it to factors such as low-cost flights, streamlined booking systems, improved customer experience, and flexible schedules. The company aims to align with these elements to improve the overall travel experience.

The CEO highlighted the airline’s support for the Government’s Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS-UDAN) by launching additional services on UDAN routes as part of the service revival. Zooom also plans to explore new routes and expand its network to include more tier-2 cities, offering passengers additional travel options and contributing to the growth of the domestic aviation sector.