Maharashtra gets Centre’s nod for ₹5,801-cr national highway projects

The Centre, under the Annual Plan, has given clearance for new national highway projects worth ₹5,801 crore for Maharashtra. The plan for national highways in Maharashtra was approved for ₹2,727 crore but it has been enhanced to ₹5,801 crore, which will improve and develop 1,035 km of national highways in the state, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday.

He reviewed the progress of highway infrastructure projects in Maharashtra with Chief Minister Udhhav Thackerey and senior officials in Mumbai.

Gadkari said at that meeting that a lot of construction work of national highways is underway in Maharashtra. In order to expedite these works, land acquisition and issuance of other permits should be expedited by the State Government. Also, a time-bound program should be decided for clearances by the state forest department for such highway projects.

He also asked the State Government to fast-track national highway projects, which are being built on the principle of ‘Build, Use and Transfer’ in the state.

He also informed that ‘Palkhi Marg’ connecting Pandharpur ― Alandi and Pandharpur-Dehu Road will be constructed, which will have a parallel pedestrian track for members of the Warkari sect to undertake their pilgrimage to Pandharpur town in safety and comfort.