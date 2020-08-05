Maharashtra keen to allow full-fledged industrial operations

Maharashtra Industry Minister Subhash Dessai has said the government is keen to permit full-fledged operations of industrial units in the State if industry players promise to follow the prescribed guidelines.

Speaking to industry players in a webinar on Tuesday, Desai said the government is in unlocking mode and, along with essential services, industries must be brought back on the track. He added that the State cannot afford to keep industries locked as it would be detrimental to the economy.

Desai told industrial bodies to submit a proposal to the State explaining the steps they will take to ensure the safety of workers and following the guidelines issued by the State.

Industrialists, especially in containment zones in Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan and Dombivli, complained to the Minister that for the last four months all industrial units have been closed and it has severely affected industrialists and workers.

Earlier, industrial bodies had requested the State that it must not impose any lockdowns to ensure smooth resumption of industrial operations. Maharashtra is an automobile hub and a leader in agro- and food processing industries. MSMEs account for more than 80 per cent of the total employment and about 40 per cent of the exports originate from MSMEs.