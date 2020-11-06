Make India an EV hub by 2025: Gadkari

The Centre on Friday reiterated that electric vehicles (EVs) should be promoted in the country while diesel must be stopped from usage in automobiles. The Indian industry has also now been asked to work towards making India an EV hub by 2025.

Speaking at a virtual ‘Electric Mobility Conference 2020’ orgainised by FICCI, Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways, and MSME, said that the government is also working towards making India a global automobile manufacturing hub in the next five years and is already forming policies to support the industry.

“Indian manufacturers have the capability to make efficient EVs that can not only create more jobs but also provide opportunities for exports. e-Mobility is going to be the future mode of transport with greater efficiency and less impact on the environment. Import of crude oil and air pollution are two major concerns for the country. We need to have an integrated approach for EVs,” he said.

Charging infrastructure

Gadkari admitted that there are EV-specific concerns around batteries, charging and driving range that prevent a large-scale consumer pull, but these issues are being addressed rapidly.

On charging infrastructure, he said that the government will make sure there are enough charging stations — 50 in each district — so that EV users don’t have to worry about range of the vehicles.

He expressed concerns over the fact that India needs to import oil to cover over 80 per cent of its transport fuel, and the import of crude is a big economic problem.

On another challenge for the wide usage of EV technology — the affordability of batteries — he said: “We have to develop an ecosystem of fast-charging or swapping of batteries. We need to encourage manufacturing of such battery cells in India.” He said the government is committed to provide all help to EV-makers and 100 per cent GST subsidy has already been offered.

Huge potential

Welcoming the support from the government, Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, Mahindra & Mahindra said that India has a huge opportunity to become the world leader in the shared mobility and last-mile applications of EV to become suppliers of technology and products to the world.

“With lower GST, FAME incentives and State incentives, the government has done its bit. The onus now lies on the industry, service providers and the end-users to help in the adoption of EVs,” Goenka said.