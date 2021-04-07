MEIL deploys indigenously developed hydraulic rigs in Kalol Oil fields

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), which has indigenously developed and manufactured rigs for the oil and gas sector, has deployed it’s first of the 47 rigs in Kalol Oil field near Ahmedabad.
P Rajesh Reddy, Vice-President of MEIL, in a statement said, “These rigs made with 1,500 HP capacity motor can drill oil wells to a depth of 4,000 meters (4 kilometers). These rigs can work for the next 40 years. MEIL has taken up the manufacture of rigs as part of the Government’s Make in India initiative. The first rig has commenced drilling at the Kalol oil field. It drills oil wells faster and operates with minimal power and manufactured with state-of-the-art hydraulic and automated technology.”
Also read: MEIL donates Rs 10 cr for Telangana CM relief fund
The Hyderabad-based diversified infrastructure company bagged the order to manufacture and supply 47 drilling rigs worth ₹6,000 crore in a tendering process from ONGC in 2019. As a part of this order, MEIL has deployed the first rig of this order in an oil field near Ahmedabad and has commenced operations. The remaining 46 rigs are in various stages of manufacturing.
This is for the first-time rigs are being manufactured on such a scale in the private sector as part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative.
Of the 46 rigs currently being manufactured, two rigs are in the assembly stage in the Rajahmundry oil field in Andhra Pradesh. MEIL will supply the rest to ONGC-related oil fields in Assam, Tripura and Tamil Nadu.
The company is set to commence commercial production of rigs soon with the advanced indigenously developed technology to drill oil wells. MEIL will now deploy India made import substitute drills in the oil and and gas fuel extraction segment. MEIL has overseas presence in refinery projects in Kuwait, Jordan, Bangladesh and Singapore.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Lindsay Pereira’s debut novel ‘Gods And Ends’ is a stark and fearless portrayal of the Roman Catholic ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
It’s been over a year since the epidemic began reshaping all our lives. Amidst the chaos and despair, some of ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...