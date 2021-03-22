Economy

Mill owners urged to cut yarn price by ₹20

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on March 22, 2021

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) on Monday urged cotton mill owners to cut yarn prices by ₹20 per kg following reduction in cotton prices by about ₹2,500 per candy in the last two months.

“I am requesting all the mill owners to bring down the yarn price by ₹20 per kg with immediate effect,” said A Sakthivel, Chairman, AEPC, in a statement.

AEPC’s request comes soon after Cotton Corporation of India reduced cotton prices by around ₹1,500 per candy earlier on Monday.

“I bring to your kind notice that in the last two months cotton prices have come down by ₹2,500 per candy including today’s reduction,” Sakthivel said in his letter.

Published on March 22, 2021
textile and clothing (industry)
