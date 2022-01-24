Minimal penal duties imposed against Indian exports by trading partners in April-Dec 2021

A majority of countervailing duty (CVD) investigations and reviews carried out by other countries against Indian exports in the April-December 2021 period have resulted in imposition of minimal duties ranging between 3 and 6 per cent, according to the Commerce & Industry Ministry.

In a CVD investigation against export of stainless-steel cold rolled products by the European Commission (EC), active intervention of India’s Trade Defence Wing (TDW), through consultations, resulted in imposition of duty margin as low as 0.45 per cent, an official statement issued on Monday pointed out.

In another successful negotiation, the CVD administrative review conducted by the US for 2019 against export of polyethylene terephthalate film, sheet & strip from India, resulted in a preliminary duty of 2.82 per cent against 11.67 per cent imposed earlier for the year 2018. CVDs are tariffs levied on imported goods to offset subsidies made to producers of these goods in the exporting country.

‘Constantly striving’

“The TDW has been constantly striving to ensure that minimal or no trade remedial measure is applied on Indian goods by other countries,” the release said.

Operating under the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), an arm of the Commerce & Industry Ministry, the TDW was established in 2016, and has been the nodal point for extending support and defending the interests of Indian exporters in investigations undertaken by other countries against India.

TDW officials prepare the country’s defence in investigations launched against Indian exports by coordinating with other departments of the Centre as well as States.