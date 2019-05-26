Modi to be sworn in as PM on May 30

Prime Minister-elect Narendra Modi will take oath for his second term on Thursday (May 30) at 7 pm, Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a communiqué on Sunday. Other members of the Union Council of Ministers will also be sworn in that day, it added.

President Ram Nath Kovind had on Saturday appointed Modi as Prime Minister-elect, minutes after members of the 40-party National Democratic Alliance (NDA) called on Kovind after electing Narendra Modi as the coalition’s leader.

The names of ministers who will be part of Modi’s government during his second term are yet to be disclosed. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at Rashtrapathi Bhavan.

Modi is the first BJP leader to be elected with a full majority for the second time after completion of his five-year tenure, a feat so far achieved only by two Congress leaders, Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi.

The BJP-led NDA swept the recent Lok Sabha elections winning 352 of the 542 seats for which polls were held. Of these, the BJP alone holds 303 seats, its highest tally ever.