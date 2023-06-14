From leading yoga sessions on International Yoga Day to fast-tracking defence deals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has an eclectic itinerary during his state visit to the United States next week, from June 21 to 24.

Modi and US President Joe Biden will discuss measures to deepen economic and trade relations and strengthen partnership in defense, space and clean energy, besides reinforcing their commitment to a free, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific, sources tracking the matter told businessline.

Trade, economic issues

The PM is also expected to meet CEOs and top officials from US companies such as Mastercard, Visa, Accenture, Coca Cola and Adobe Systems and address the Indian diaspora, the source said. Modi is expected to reach New York on June 20 and mark International Yoga Day on June 21 by leading a yoga session at the UN Secretariat.

A bilateral meeting between Modi and Biden is scheduled the following day, when some crucial defence agreements may be signed. “Trade and economic issues will be an important element of discussion between the two leaders. The Commerce Department is finalising its inputs on the same which will be submitted to the PMO soon,” an official said.

Preparing for the visit, NSA Ajit Doval and his US counterpart, Jake Sullivan, held bilateral talks on Wednesday to take forward defence and strategic issues that are likely to be formalised. High on possibility of deal announcements are tie-ups between GE and HAL for co-production of engines for Tejas MK-11 jet and US is pushing India to sell MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones made by General Atomics, according to industry sources.

The two leaders may also discuss the Indo Pacific Economic Framework, an initiative launched by Biden last year with a total of 14 countries from the Indo-Pacific region, aimed at countering China’s growing economic and political influence in the region.

Following the bilateral meeting, Modi is scheduled to address a joint session of the US Congress, for the second time. Modi’s earlier address was in 2016. The Bidens will also host a state dinner for Modi on June 22 while the following day, a lunch will be hosted by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department.