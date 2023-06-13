Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s next week meeting with US President Joe Biden in Washington has been “fundamentally designed to remove obstacles in defence and high-tech trades” on both sides, visiting United States (US) National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday.

Speaking on “Roundtable on Advancing India-US initiatives on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET)“, hosted by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here, Jake Sullivan said that he was very optimistic about the outcome of the expanding bilateral relations which he pointed out was not just about technologies but more about people to people connect.

“US President Joe Biden is thrilled to see what is happening here and to watch how things unfold... As we look ahead to the state visit that PM Modi will be embarking upon in Washington next week, a number of deliverables at that visit are not just bullet points on a page, they are fundamentally designed to remove obstacles in defence and high-tech trades and in taking away obstacles that have stood in the way of better collaboration among our scientists and researchers..,” the US NSA told the gathering that comprised representatives of the industry from both the countries apart from top officials of governments.

He also stated, for the iCET to become a success, a greater movement of students and academia from both the democracies would be facilitated for talent grooming and tapping.

Sullivan’s visit to Delhi closes a series of high-profile trips of US government top brass ahead of June 22 meeting of Modi with Biden, where the two countries are expected to announce breakthrough deals in different sectors including that of defence, such as on GE engine co-production in India to power Tejas Mk-II fighter jets.

Before him, India’s NSA Ajit Doval also stated that the platform of iCET will serve to address regulatory barriers and both the governments are committed to ensure ease of doing business.

“Orbital jump in relationship”

India and America, as per Doval, have made an “orbital jump in strategic relationship” to build capabilities and exploit opportunities. NSA Doval stated that he was very “excited” but “sceptical” about the idea of technological cooperation when he went to Washington in January and held discussions with Jake Sullivan and other members of industry. “I was not sure whether the idea will be able to take off. Today, I am much more confident and hopeful. And it is because of not what has happened at the level of the government but because of what the response was at the level of institutions,” Doval remarked.

The iCET was launched six months ago in Washington and discussions on Tuesday were held on seven areas such as defence, biotechnology, telecom, space and advance materials.

He stated in some areas, the two countries have started in the right direction and tangible results would emerge in near future. “To kick start the Indo-US quantum coordination mechanism, we have signed an MoU on semiconductors. The initiative on public private partnership on telecom, engaging stakeholders from the government, industry... A detailed dialogue on biotechnology is being held, and important exchanges on cooperation in artificial intelligence have taken place,” the NSA stated.