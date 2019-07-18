Niti Aayog meeting: Gujarat CM bats for agri market reforms

Not a zero-sum game
Raising the retirement age will help us benefit from the experience and wisdom of seniors, especially since ...
Amid prevailing farm distress conditions and growing discontent due to lower income levels, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday underlined the need of reforms in the agriculture market mechanisms and relaxing the norms in the Essential Commodities Act for the benefit of small traders and farmers.
Addressing the first meeting of 'High Powered Committee of Chief Ministers' on 'Transformation of Indian Agriculture' organised by Niti Aayog in New Delhi, Rupani advocated that the small traders / Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) and other institutions that produce crop for which minimum support price is declared by Government of India should get exemption from the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.
Farmers’ income
Rupani stressed on bringing reforms in the market mechanism for agriculture produces and emphasized that a farmer's income should be calculated based on his profits. In his address Rupani referred to the objective of doubling the income of farmers and expressed the need to bring changes in the current market system to achieve the goal. He stated that the criteria of calculating a farmer’s income should be based on his profits. And by changing the role of markets it would be easier to make it beneficial to the farmers.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was the convener of the Committee Meeting, where issues concerning agriculture were discussed with focus on farm loan, solar energy, rural agricultural market, e-Nam and micro irrigation etc, a statement said. Rupani also suggested that the rural agricultural market should be linked with storage facilities.
Storage facility
"If a farmer uses the storage facility, which is associated with the market, he should be provided with warehouse receipt / credit (loan) facility. Establishing local storage facilities could help the cause," he said. Talking about promoting agricultural exports, he insisted on the need to strengthen the government's involvement in identifying specific areas of international demand in line with the international standard of chemical pesticide residues of agricultural commodities.
He also said that to promote agricultural exports in Gujarat, the Regional Office of the Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) should be established. K. Kailashnathan, Chief Principal Secretary to the Gujarat Chief Minister and Sanjay Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary agriculture also remained present at the meeting.
Raising the retirement age will help us benefit from the experience and wisdom of seniors, especially since ...
The directional thought to bring up the causative demographic patterns from 2020-2040 and why life expectancy ...
The next generation of HR managers may have their work cut out as India’s demographic profile changes
On the occasion of World Skills Day, July 15, HBR Ascend released a survey on the skills expectations of the ...
The fund is eligible for tax deduction up to ₹1.50 lakh under Section 80C
The fund has clocked a CAGR of 17 per cent over the last decade
I have been reading BusinessLine for the last nine years and liked various articles published in the Monday ...
Investors with a short-term view can buy the stock of Equitas Holdings at current levels. The stock had jumped ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...