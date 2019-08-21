Economy

`No deadline set for electric vehicles launch’

Reuters New Delhi | Updated on August 21, 2019 Published on August 21, 2019

The government has been working to push electric vehicles to cut fuel import bill and curb pollution.

The Centre has not set a deadline to launch electric vehicles or to ban the manufacturing of petrol and diesel cars, a government official said on Wednesday.

The auto industry has been caught in the middle of slowing economic growth that has led to a slump in demand for vehicles, forced plant shutdowns and large layoffs.

In June, a government think-tank that plays a key role in policymaking had recommended that only electric models of scooters and motorbikes with engine capacity of more than 150cc must be sold from 2025.

electric vehicles
