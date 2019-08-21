`No deadline set for electric vehicles launch’

The Centre has not set a deadline to launch electric vehicles or to ban the manufacturing of petrol and diesel cars, a government official said on Wednesday.

The auto industry has been caught in the middle of slowing economic growth that has led to a slump in demand for vehicles, forced plant shutdowns and large layoffs.

The government has been working to push electric vehicles to cut fuel import bill and curb pollution.

In June, a government think-tank that plays a key role in policymaking had recommended that only electric models of scooters and motorbikes with engine capacity of more than 150cc must be sold from 2025.