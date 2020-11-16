Economy

November power consumption up 7.8% in first fortnight

Published on November 16, 2020

The country’s power consumption stood 7.8 per cent higher to 50.15 billion units (BU) in the first fortnight of November 2020 compared with the same period of last year.

According to data compiled by the Power System Operation Corporation, the country’s power consumption during the first fortnight of November 2019 was at 46.52 BU.

In October this year, the power consumption rose to 110.94 billion units (BU) in October 2020. This was 13.38 per cent higher than 97.84 BU electricity consumption reported in October 2019.

The spurt in consumption is on the back of Covid-19 lockdowns being eased and commercial activities pick up again.

