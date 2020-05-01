NRAI launches a platform to support members, employees

Finding the right partner for Harley in India
The NRAI (National Restaurant Association of India) has launched a platform, named Rise For Restaurants, to support its members and their employees.
Diners can support restaurants by buying virtual cash worth ₹1,000 at a flat 25 per cent discount today from an expansive list of restaurants across India on the platform’s website, and redeem it in the future against dining bills at the respective Restaurants. At the time of purchase, customers only pay ₹250. This amount will contribute towards paying the wages and salaries of restaurant employees. The remaining ₹500 is to be paid by the customer only when they dine at the restaurant.
The virtual cash can be used within 6 months from the purchase date, with limitless purchases and no minimum expenditure amount, blackout dates or redemption conditions.
This move ensures revenue for the immediate survival of the restaurant’s employees and it allows patrons to dine out at a discount in the near future.
Some of the restaurants that are already live on R4R programme are Barbeque Nation, Café Delhi Heights, Carl’s Jr, Desi Vibes, Farzi Café, Indigo Deli, Mahabelly, Mamagoto, Monkey Bar, Olive Bar & Kitchen, Punjab Grill, Redmango, Social, The Beer Café, The Big Chill Café, The Sassy Spoon, The Table, Zen, among others.
Gauri Devidayal, NRAI Managing Committee Member and Partner, Food Matters India, says “The Rise For Restaurants programme is the first of its kind created by the industry, for the industry. The NRAI has developed this entirely keeping in mind the current plight of its members and their employees. Yet, unlike any other platform offering gift vouchers etc, this is the only programme which recognises the concern that customers may have regarding the future recovery of restaurants and therefore, only requests 25 per cent of the virtual cash value upfront. We have no doubt that customers will come out to support their local favourites.”
The Restaurant Industry with an annual turnover of approximately ₹4 lakh crore and providing direct employment to over 7 million Indians, is in a very precarious situation currently, fighting a grim battle for its basic survival.
