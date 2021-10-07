Over half of employed professionals feel stress at work: LinkedIn survey

Scripting a survival
More than half of India’s employed professionals are feeling stressed at work as well-being measures become a luxury for many, according to a LinkedIn survey.
Coinciding with World Mental Health Day 2021, the world’s largest online professional network LinkedIn has launched a special ‘mental health’ edition of the Workforce Confidence Index to address the prevalence of work stress in India, and how professionals expect greater flexibility to keep their mental health in check.
"Based on the survey responses of 3,881 professionals from July 31 to September 24, findings reveal that more than half of India’s (55 per cent) employed professionals are feeling stressed at work as well-being measures become a luxury for many," LinkedIn said.
The latest edition of the Workforce Confidence Index reveals that India’s overall workforce confidence remained steady with a composite score of +55 from July 31 to September 24, 2021, despite drastic transformations in the world of work.
But keeping up with these times of change for the last 18 months has adversely affected the mental health of working professionals in the country. When asked to share their primary reasons for work stress, employed professionals cited ‘balancing work with personal needs’ (34 per cent), ‘not making enough money’ (32 per cent), and ‘slow career advancement’ (25 per cent) as the top 3 stressors at work today. Amid such stressful times, 1 in 3 professionals are also seen drawing optimism from the availability of jobs (36 per cent) and improved control over expenses (30 per cent) in today’s recovering, yet competitive jobs marketplace.
As workforce priorities continue to change in these transformative times, findings indicate that flexibility and work-life balance will serve as critical talent drivers across the Indian professional landscape for years to come.
Commenting on the findings, Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn said, “These stressful times of change have impelled the need for greater flexibility and work-life balance among professionals. But our survey reveals a wide gap between what employees need and what employers are offering to cope with stress. While nearly half of (47 per cent) employed professionals wish to end work at reasonable hours, only about one-thirds (36 per cent) were actually able to do so."
"While 41 per cent planned for time-off, only 30 per cent could take time off in the past two months. These alarming statistics reflect the urgency for companies to understand how creating a culture that encourages work-life balance and prioritises well being is critical moving forward,” Gupta added.
While greater flexibility remains a mutual need across generations, younger professionals found it easier to take a break than their older cohorts. Findings reveal that Millennials were 2x more likely to take time-offs, while Gen Z professionals were 1.5x more likely to take breaks during the day, when compared to Baby Boomers. Interestingly, Boomers were 1.5x more likely to be open with their colleagues about mental health and stress when compared to millennials as well as Gen Z professionals.
