Pandemic gives a chance to build a new world: noted Economist Muhammad Yunus

Lambo’s jaw-dropping limited edition won’t hit roads even post lockdown
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
Nobel laureate and founder of Bangladesh’s Grameen Bank, Muhammad Yunus, said that the Covid-19 pandemic has abruptly stopped the machanism of the economy. In a conversation with former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, he said that the pandemic revealed the weaknesses of the society.
Yunus said that the Covid-19 has given the world a chance to reflect on how big and bold decisions must be taken. “In normal situations, we will not pay attention to all these items. We are so busy making money. So I said coronavirus gave us a respite, and we now have a choice to the terrible world which is going to destroy itself anyway, or to head someplace else which can build a new world where they will be no global warming, no wealth concentration, no unemployment, it is possible,” said the noted economist.
He added that only billionaires are growing in India. “You know where numbers of billionaires are growing and very strange in a country like Bangladesh or India have high growth rate of billionaires in numbers. So that means that wealth has only one direction and grows fast if you can use all the political understanding among the people that we can get together. It disappears because of the anger it generates,” he said.
Gandhi said people need to think about our traditional structures. “Now, of course, we’ve had a journey but I think the idea of rethinking some of these designs based on an Indian structure, a Bangladeshi structure and Asian structure would be quite a powerful thing. So I agree with you that the game needs to be equalised for rural people and Covid-19 gives us an opportunity to have a brand-new imagination which is which comes from within us as opposed to from outside us,” the Wayanad MP said.
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
Brand ambassadors jointly spread the tech message
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
A notable ramp up in Covid provisions, fall in bad loans, strong growth in net interest income, a boost to ...
As expected, it’s not a pretty picture on the June 2020 scorecard of RIL. An exceptional gain of ₹4,966 crore ...
Health insurance policies come with a lot of frills. If you, as a policyholder, stay healthy, your health ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...