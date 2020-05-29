Economy

Pandemic pain: Output of 8 core sectors contracts 38.1% in April

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 29, 2020 Published on May 29, 2020

Steel and cement were impacted the most   -  Udit Kulshrestha

As expected, the lockdown wreaked havoc on the output of eight core industries in April, contracting 38.1 per cent for the month under review.

The eight core industries — coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity — had contracted 9 per cent in March. In April last year, their output had recorded 5.2 per cent growth. Output of all core industries contracted in April, although there was a differential impact on the extent to which activity was curtailed in the various constituents.

While steel (contraction of 83.9 per cent) and cement (contraction of 86 per cent) were hit the most, fertilisers and crude oil production were affected to a lesser extent; they reported modest contraction of 4.5 per cent and 6.3 per cent, respectively. Natural gas output saw contraction of 19.9 per cent, while refinery products output contracted 24.2 per cent.

Mining insulated

While coal output slipped from a modest growth of 4 per cent in March to a year-on-year de-growth in April, the pace of contraction was moderate at 15.5 per cent. Moreover, the contraction in crude oil production deepened only modestly to 6.3 per cent in April from 5.5 per cent in March. This suggests that the mining sector may be relatively insulated during the lockdown, compared to manufacturing, which could cushion the blow on the IIP, said Aditi Nayar, Vice-President and Principal Economist, ICRA, a rating agency.

“Based on the available trends, we anticipate a contraction of 75-80 per cent in industrial output in April (15.8 per cent in March), led by a collapse in manufacturing volumes of non-essential items amid the lockdown, moderate decline in electricity demand and a relatively insulated mining sector,” she said.

Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, CARE Ratings, said the contraction of 22.8 per cent in electricity generation was reflection of the sharp decline in industrial production as the household consumption was higher than normal.

Also, the fact that labour was in transit camps meant activity in mining got affected, he said.

“This picture would be replicated in May too though not to this extent. IIP growth too would be in a similar range most probably given the high weight of these industries in the index,” Sabnavis said.

Published on May 29, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Telecom services unaffected by lockdown in May: COAI
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.