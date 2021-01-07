Panel to examine Rules of four Labour Codes

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Labour Standing Committee of the Parliament has decided to examine the rules of all four Labour Codes as and when the Centre tables them in the Parliament.
Chairman of the panel Bhartruhari Mahtab told BusinessLine that he has received a number of petitions from citizens and organisations against the draft rules for the Code on Wages. He said it is the duty of the panel to see whether the rules are in tune with the idea of bringing the labour codes by changing a number of related Acts.
The panel has informed the Union Labour Ministry that, “We will be going into the rules and regulations of all the codes. It is a matter of subordinate legislation, but as these codes are amalgamations of a number of Acts, our intention is to look at the point whether these rules are in tune with the parent Acts. We are also getting petitions from people and organisations against the draft rule. We will also see that the rules are in the interest of the employers and the employees. We will also see whether the rules reflect the basic idea on which the codes are framed. We need to see if that is diluted in the rules,” Mahtab said.
Usually, the committees on Subordinate Legislation of both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha examine whether the rules contradict other laws or the parent Act. This could be for the first time that a department related standing committee is examining the rules to see if they are in tandem with the parent Acts. The Parliament has passed all the the codes on wages, social security, industrial relations and the occupational safety, health and working conditions.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am contemplating taking early retirement now at 53 years of age. I will be drawing regular pension ₹38,000.
Investors can re-enter after there is more clarity on demand sustainability
The fund’s category change does not alter its investment process that has delivered strongly
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The clinician scientist on how to combat a mutating virus
Food cropped up as a leitmotif in Irrfan Khan’s films. On his birth anniversary today, a fan recalls some ...
A vehicle owner queues up for a colour-coded sticker — and wonders why he has to do so in Covid-19 times
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...