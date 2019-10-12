PMO reviewed GST collection issues with States

The Prime Minister office (PMO) on Friday reviewed revenue position especially GST collection with Finance Ministry officials and with State Governments.

According to sources, it was agreed to increase compliance and cash tax receipts. It was suggested that tax authority will follow up with red flags more diligently to curb tax evasion. Various tax returns to be matched to look for tax evasion. Sources also said that input tax credit, in case of details not submitted, could be lowered from 20 per cent, so that there will be curb on fake invoices.

This meeting took place at a time when GST collection slipped to nearly are Rs 92,000 crore, which shows de-growth in comparison to corresponding period of last year. It is also lowest after February 2018.