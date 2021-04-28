Amid second wave, pandemic-hit sectors seek a bailout package from government

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Industry players in sectors including tourism, retail and real estate have approached the government seeking a bailout plan as they struggle to survive the second phase of the lockdown. Owing to the uncertainty created by the rising Covid-19 cases, several businesses and financial institutions have already approached the RBI for restructuring of loan accounts to avoid a looming threat of NPAs.
The real estate industry body CREDAI said in a statement, “The reluctance of banks and other financial institutions to lend to the real estate sector is hindering its revival. The government must proactively direct banks to extend extra credit under the ECLGS scheme and implement the infrastructure status already given to affordable housing projects.” The body added that “recasting SMA-1 & SMA-2 (non-standard) accounts and expanding the scope of SMA to accommodate accounts that are default for more than 90 days” are some of CREDAI’s long-standing demands, in the wake of the pandemic.
The Retailers Association of India has appealed to the Finance Minister for urgent intervention, to prevent the sector from slipping into “a position of irretrievable financial damage”. Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India said, “With zero revenues, retailers are still expected to pay overheads such as salaries, electricity and rentals. If a timely relief package is not provided by the government to ease the financial stress, then the industry will find it hard to survive this second wave.”
The Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) on Wednesday said that it has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking his intervention for a “suitable amendment to conditions imposed by the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company Ltd (NCGTC) in implementation of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS)”. The scheme provides travel operators access to easy emergency credit with the government standing as guarantor.
According to ICRA, contact-intensive sectors like travel, hospitality and retail continue to face severe disruptions in the second wave, and their recovery timelines to be further pushed back by these rising infections.
K Ravichandran, Deputy Chief Ratings Officer, ICRA Ltd said that six sectors, namely, aviation; hotels, restaurants and tourism; media and entertainment exhibitors; microfinance institutions; real estate-retail; and retail, will be at high risk from the second pandemic wave, much lower than in 2020.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
The second Covid wave has unleashed fresh uncertainties for the equity markets. Here are four stocks to ride ...
Several factors, including surging Covid cases, indicate more volatility ahead
Healthy loan book and stable asset quality, among other things, hold it in good stead
The stock is suitable for long-term investors, given multiple positives and reasonable valuation
An exotic pastiche of sorts, Armenia’s food is a subtly-influenced cuisine that retains a flavour of its own
Ecologist Sunil Harsana on saving the Mangar Bani, a 250-hectare forest next to a concrete jungle
A lockdown victim ponders over some imponderables
It’s been ten months since I left my private little bunker in Elsewhere — but today, I’m in my sister’s ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...