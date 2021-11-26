Policy

Auto-rickshaw services provided via e-comm platforms to attract 5% GST

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 26, 2021

Auto-rickshaw services provided through e-commerce platforms would attract 5 per cent GST from January 1, 2022.

The Revenue Department under the Finance Ministry through a notification dated November 18 withdrew the GST exemption available to auto-rickshaws providing passenger transport services through e-commerce platforms.

While the passenger transport services provided by auto rickshaw drivers through offline/ manual mode would continue to be exempt, such services when provided through any e-commerce platform would become taxable at 5 per cent effective January 1, 2022.

“This amendment shall have a direct impact in the case of e-commerce industry players who provide an online platform to a large number of auto rickshaw drivers for connecting with riders. E-commerce industry has established a very crucial place in the market when it comes to facilitating passenger transport services owing to its cheaper, convenient and flexible manner of booking rides.

“The newly-inserted provision would render rides booked through e-commerce platform costlier thereby creating tax disparity for the same service when provided through offline vis-à-vis online mode,” EY India Tax Partner Bipin Sapra said.

Published on November 26, 2021

