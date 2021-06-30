Cabinet approves Union Budget’s ₹97,631 crore Discom package

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the ₹97,631-crore financial package that was announced in the Union budget to restructure State public-sector power distribution companies.
“State governments will have to approve a loss-reduction action plan for the Discoms to avail the benefits of this scheme. Discoms will have to spend the funds on low-tension lines, sub-stations, and other system improvements as per their own plan,” said the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power, RK Singh, at a press briefing.
“The target is to reduce the additional transmission and commercial (AT&C) losses of Discoms to 12-15 per cent from the present 21 per cent by 2024-25,” he said. The scheme also aims to reduce the gap between average revenue realisation and average cost of supply (ARR-ACS gap) to zero by 2024-25, Singh added.
The scheme aims to do away with the ARR-ACS gap by linking the disbursal of funds on the condition that State governments must fortify their discoms’ balancesheets. Participating States will have to pay government electricity bills and subsidy transfers on time and, more significantly, let Discoms raise power tariffs to meet the structural gap in cost and revenue that has trapped them in a loss cycle.
Also read: Discoms' outstanding dues to gencos fall 11.2 per cent to Rs 81,628 crore in April
“It is proposed that the currently ongoing approved projects under the Schemes of IPDS, DDUGJY along with PMDP-2015 for the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh would be subsumed in this Scheme, and the savings of their gross budgetary support (approximately ₹17,000 crore) would be part of the total outlay of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme under the existing terms and conditions till their sunset on March 31, 2022,” the Ministry of Power said in a statement.
“The funds under these schemes would be available for the identified projects under IPDS and for the approved ongoing projects under Prime Minister’s Development Program (PMDP) for the Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh under IPDS and DDUGJY till March 31, 2023,” it added. The bundled scheme will have an outlay of ₹3,03,758 crore with an estimated gross budgetary support of ₹97,631 crore from the Central government. The scheme will run till 2025-26. Rural Electrification Corpotation and Power Finance Corporation have been nominated as nodal agencies for facilitating its implementation.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Part-ownership of realty, US stocks, vehicles, equipment, et al, is possible, but there are drawbacks too
Besides macro indicators, weakening rupee and heating up WTI crude oil need a close watch
A fresh rise is still possible with strong supports at 91.50 and 91.20 on the dollar index
Fixed deposits in a company/NBFC are unsecured borrowings
Jamshed Singh Kapoor is on the streets every day, quietly feeding Nagpur’s poor, in his battle against hunger ...
Actor Neena Gupta on lacking confidence, making mistakes and why she masked names in her memoir
A journey into the remote Afar triangle of Ethiopia, a junction of three continental plates, takes you to the ...
Riksundar Banerjee draws from a rich repertoire of ghost stories to craft an encyclopedia of otherworldly ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...