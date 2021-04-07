Cabinet okays PLI scheme for solar modules, ACs and LED bulbs

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Cabinet approved two performance-linked incentive schemes on Wednesday, one for high-efficiency solar photo-voltaic modules and the other jointly for air-conditioners and LED bulbs.
“The solar PLI scheme will lead to an annual addition of around 10,000MW in the country’s manufacturing capacity,” Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said while announcing the cabinet decision. “The government will disburse ₹4,500 crore as production-linked incentive over five years. The companies will be chosen by well-defined criteria.”
As the new capacity addition raises the scale of domestic manufacturing, the government estimates that more companies will be encouraged to invest further in India, Goyal said.
The solar PLI scheme will bring a direct investment of around ₹17,200 crore, and will provide direct employment to 30,000 people and indirect employment to 1,20,000 people, Goyal added.
The second incentive is for manufacturing air-conditioners and LED light bulbs, or so-called white goods.
A budgetary outlay of ₹6,238 crore over five years was approved by the Cabinet for manufacturers of air conditioners and LED light bulbs in India. The incentive will be around 4-6 per cent on incremental sale of goods for companies engaged in manufacturing of air-conditioners and LED bulbs.
The PLI scheme for white goods is expected to raise production by ₹1.68 lakh crore and exports by ₹64,400 crore, Goyal said. The scheme will create 4 lakh direct and indirect jobs over the span of five years, he added.
Nine out of the thirteen PLI schemes for specific industries have now been approved by the Cabinet.
