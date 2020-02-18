CAG raises objections worth ₹2,907.04 cr in execution of Yeramarus Thermal Power Station

Indian Airlines: A glorious innings that gave India wings
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) has found objections to the tune of ₹2,907.04 crore in the execution of Yeramarus Thermal Power Station (YTPS) of Raichur Power Corporation Limited, a Karnataka public sector undertaking.
In its performance audit on Public Sector Undertakings, which was tabled in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, CAG cited multiple reasons for the objections.
The CAG conducted a performance audit on the execution of YTPS to assess the outcomes of the initiatives and factors responsible for under-performance, said Anup Francis Dungdung, Accountant General Karnataka.
Francis said the project delay increased the cost to ₹12,915.90 crore provisionally as of March 2018 from the estimated cost (April 2009) of ₹8,806.23 crore. The cost of generation per unit also increased from ₹3.24 per unit to ₹5.36 per unit provisionally.
While auditing YTPS, it was also observed that the failure of the joint committee to finalise the report on the reasons for delay in completion of works delayed the levy of liquidated damages, which would have had an effect on the total project cost, as the capital cost would be adjusted to the extent by regulatory commission while determining tariff.
According to Anup Francis a total of 23,188.86 million units of power, in the form of short and medium-term power valued at ₹11,079.22 crore, were purchased during 2014-15 to 2017-18. Out of this, additional cost on the purchase of 22,283.03 million units of power (short/medium-term) from private producers amounting to ₹2,517.92 crore was avoidable had the company completed the implementation of the project within the stipulated time.
As for as the other observations, Anup Francis explained that though KPCL was facing difficulties with other projects entrusted to BHEL, it formed a JV with BHEL without exploring the option of going in for a public-private partnership for execution of the project despite availability of various incentivise under the scheme promoted by the GOK.
CAG also pointed out failure to get the benefits (duty concessions) under Mega power status despite entering into PPA in December 2010 resulted in foregoing the benefit of ₹335.01 crore. Failure to finalise type of cooling tower and delay over site and approval of designed also impacted the project.
Due to non completion of railway siding and marshalling yard work also costed the project. Delay in approved DPR and bridge design and due to this there was no rail arrangement to bring coal to the YTPS project.
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
SuperMoney raises ₹7 cr from Unitus SuperMoney, a fintech platform that caters to the gig economy and ...
WayCool Foods has raised about ₹230 crore ($32 million) in a combination of equity and debt in a Series C ...
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
New motor policies under the regulatory sandbox guidelines let you pay only for the distance you drive; should ...
Budget 2020 has caused much confusion over the residency status and tax liability of Indians abroad. We decode ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
If the Jaipur Literature Festival is increasingly being accused of failing to live up to expectations, equal ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...