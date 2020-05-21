Central Police canteen department withdraws Swadeshi goods order

Apple’s inclusive tools can change lives
On Global Accessibility Awareness Day, we meet people for whom a mere feature can mean everything
Central police welfare stores body, Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar, has withdrawn an order which had put fresh procurement of products on hold, after the government’s decision to sell only “Swadeshi” products at these canteens. The operations of Central Armed Police Force canteens across the country comes under the purview of Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar.
This withdrawal of its order comes as a relief for FMCG and consumer product companies, which had been asked to submit details such as whether their products are made in India, whether raw materials are sourced from India or whether their products are imported, by the Central Police Canteen (CPC) department.
Last week, the Ministry of Home Affairs had said that only indigenous products will be sold in CAPF canteens from June 1. Subsequently, the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar issued an order stating that, "it has requested MHA to intimate the criteria of ‘Swadeshi’ in detail."
"Till clear instruction on Swadeshi firms and products is received from MHA, it is hereby directed that all the indents/supply orders be put on hold for all category of item with immediate effect," the order stated. It had also said that supply orders which have already been placed but the supplies have not yet mobilised from the respective firms' wheelhouses should be put on hold or cancelled.
However, in an order issued on Wednesday, Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar said that its office letter issued on May 15 on Swadeshi products "may be treated as withdrawn."
Leading consumer product companies had raised concerns, stating that the Central government's call for "Vocal for Local" which emphasises on "Made-in-India" products, was being misinterpreted in some departments.
Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar has nearly 446 registered vendors which include both domestic and multi-national companies. FMCG companies, which make large volume of products, almost fully source raw materials from the country to make their products in Indian factories, in a bid to leverage on economies for scale, analysts have pointed out.
On Global Accessibility Awareness Day, we meet people for whom a mere feature can mean everything
As remote working gains traction, a quick pivot to work-from-home (WFH) solutions is offering new ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
TERI mulls utilising India’s waterbodies to set up platforms for renewable energy
Soon, the scheme’s coverage may be extended to all districts against the existing applicability in notified ...
Domestic, rather than export market could be key driver going forward
There have been some inflows and repayment of borrowings. But few funds still have sizeable liabilities
Slowdown in demand, delay in construction of new space will weigh heavy on the developer
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...