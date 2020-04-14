Centre relaxes TMA procedure for agri exports

Tracking deals
The Centre has relaxed the procedure for exporters of agricultural produce to avail Transport and Marketing Assistance (TMA) for specified products in view of the Covid-19 outbreak and the ongoing nationwide lockdown.
Exporters of farm items will now have more time to submit physical copies of their applications for TMA, as per a notice by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade on April 13.
“For the applications filed electronically on or after February 1, 2020 up to September 30, 2020, physical copy of the print out....along with prescribed documents can be filed manually with the regional authorities concerned up to October 30, 2020,” the notice said.
The TMA scheme was launched by the Commerce & Industry Ministry last year to provide assistance for the international component of transportation of agricultural produce, to mitigate the disadvantage of higher cost of such exports.
The idea was to promote brand recognition for Indian farm products in key markets such as the EU, North America, ASEAN countries, Russia, the Gulf countries and many countries in South America.
“Exporters had made representations to the Commerce Ministry stating their inability to submit applications for TMA physically since the last couple of months due to the outbreak of Covid-19 and the subsequent lockdown. Since it is a genuine problem, the Centre decided to give some relaxations,” an official told BusinessLine, adding that extension of the relaxation period can be considered if required.
Most farm items are covered under the scheme excepting some such as meat products, dairy items, wheat and meslin, rice, cane and molasses and tobacco.
