Centre to borrow to make up for states’ GST shortfall: FinMin

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 15, 2020 Published on October 15, 2020

Finance Ministry on Thursday said the central government will borrow ₹1.1 lakh crore to make up for the shortfall in GST of states.

“The amount so borrowed will be passed on to the states as a back-to-back loan in lieu of GST compensation cess releases,” the ministry said in a statement.

GST
