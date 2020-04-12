Covid-19: Digital payment infra helps cash transfer to over 30-crore poor under PMGKY

From the WHO
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
Finance Ministry on Sunday said that digital payment infrastructure enabled releasing over ₹28,000 crore to over 30 crore poor under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.
“A digital pipeline has been laid through linking of Jan-Dhan accounts as well as other accounts with the account holders’ mobile numbers and Aadhaar [Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM)]. This infrastructure pipeline is providing the necessary backbone for DBT flows, adoption of social security/pension schemes, etc,” the Ministry said. Launched in 2014, there are over 38 crore Jan Dhan accounts, which is a low frill and basic saving account.
As on April 10, the Government disbursed ₹9,930 crore to 19.86 account crore Jan Dhan women account holder. This means ₹500 has been transferred in each of the women account hotel and so far 97 per cent of such beneficiaries have been covered. Similarly, a sum of ₹13,855 crore transferred for 6.93 crore out of 8 crore farmers as the first instalment of ₹2,000 under PM KISAN. Another batch of beneficiaries included under the National Social Assistance Programme and include 2.82 crore senior citizens, widows and divyags got ₹1,000 each and a total of ₹1,405 crore. State Governments released ₹3,066 crore to 2.16 crore beneficiaries through building and other construction workers cess fund.
The Ministry said that digital infrastructure enables interoperable, speedy and accurate transactions. The bank accounts are enabled to carry out both cash and digital transactions at bank branches, Business Correspondent (BC) points, merchant locations and on internet. Using biometric ID, highly cost-effective payments solutions like AePS (Aadhaar enabled Payment System)/ Bhim Aadhaar Pay have been created both for banking services and for retail payments.
The Digital Payment Ecosystem includes medium such as AePS (helps in cash withdrawal by using Aadhaar authentication at branch/ BC locations), Bhim Aadhaar Pay (enables payment to merchants using Aadhaar authentication) and RuPay debit cards (as on March 31, a total of 60.4 crore RuPay cards have been issued including 29 crore issued in PMJDY accounts). These cards could be used at ATMs for cash withdrawal and Points of Sale (PoS) & e-commerce for digital payments. Then there is UPI, an immediate real-time payment system which helps in both person to person (P2P) and Person to Merchant (P2M) transactions. There is also BBPS (Bharat Bill Payment System) which helps in payment of utility bills through internet and BC locations both by using cash and digital modes.
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
First world Chagas disease dayFor the first time, the global community will celebrate World Chagas Disease ...
Dr KM CherianFounder & CEO, Frontier Lifeline Hospital1 . Water is known to be the best natural hydrating ...
They will need to reinvent themselves and be ready for future emergencies
Crude oil, at a multi-year low, is on a slippery slope — the demand destruction due to the Covid-19 crisis ...
Supply disruptions and a complete halt in operations, owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, have hit several ...
The simplest form of smart-beta funds, they fuse benefits of passive and active investing
Sensex, Nifty 50 jumped 12% on positive global cues, but investors should remain cautious
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
Writers understandably feel the need to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, but does the world really need yet ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...