DA revision for CPSE employees put off

The employees of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) will have to wait for dearness allowance (DA) revision till July next year with the government deciding to put a freeze on it for three quarters starting October 1.

The Centre has already frozen DA revision for government staff with effect from January 1.

As of March 31, 2019, there are 348 CPSEs with total employee strength of over 15.14 lakh.

“In view of the crisis arising out of Covid-19, it has been decided that additional instalments of DA payable to Employees of CPSE drawing pay as per 2017, 2007, 1997, 1192 and 1987 IDA pay revision guidelines due from October 1, 2020 shall not be paid,” an office memorandum of Department of Public Enterprises said. Additional instalments of DA due from January 1, 2021 and April 1, 2021 will also not be paid.

Reacting to the move, the Congress Party said instead of reviving demand by supporting incomes of people, the government is hell bent on reducing the purchasing capacity of even those who have assured incomes.