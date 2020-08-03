Draft Defence production policy: 5,000 imported components will be manufactured locally by 2025

Entrepreneurs, by their DNA, are problem solvers: Vaitheeswaran
E-commerce pioneer and co-founder of Again Drinks talks about entrepreneurship and his philosophy behind ...
The draft Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy (DPEPP), 2020 has proposed indigenisation of some 5,000 imported components by 2025.
These imported components, including alloys and special materials, and sub-assemblies for defence equipment and platform will be manufactured in India.
This is a part of the indigenisation policy laid out by the Department of Defence Production aiming to create an industry ecosystem to boost local production. The Defence Ministry has sought comments on the draft DPEPP 2020 by August 17.
An official statement said the DPEPP, 2020 aims to provide an impetus for self-reliance in defence manufacturing. It is envisaged as overarching guiding document of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to provide a focused, structured, and significant thrust to defence production capabilities of the country for self-reliance and exports.
Similar to the draft Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020, a negative list of weapons or platforms for imports has also been proposed here. “This list would be updated periodically, without compromising on the operational requirements of the Services, to allow lead-time to industry to prepare itself for any such procurement which is likely to come up, subsequent to the indicated embargo date,” the policy said. The policy notes that the Department of Defence Production has laid out a target to achieve a turnover of ₹1,75,000 crore ($25 billion) in aerospace and defence goods and services by 2025. “The share of domestic procurement in overall defence procurement is about 60 per cent. In order to enhance procurement from domestic industry, it is incumbent that procurement is doubled from the current ₹70,000 crore to ₹1,40,000 crore by 2025,” the policy said.
To support the domestic industry, critical products and materials, currently being imported, could be procured through long-term orders by Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) to incentivise the domestic industry. In such cases, the resultant single vendor should also be acceptable with due price discovery and negotiations, the policy said.
Under the proposed policy, the DPSUs and Ordinance Factory Boards (OFBs) would be mandated to have at least 25 per cent of their revenue from exports, including success fee earned as target by 2025.
The draft DPEPP 2020 says that the aim is to move away from licensed production to design, develop and produce. Under the proposed approach, the nation owns the design rights and intellectual property of the systems. To enable the same, a Technology Assessment Cell (TAC) would be created which would assess the Technology Readiness Levels available in the country. This Cell will also provide advice for initiation of All Acceptances of Necessity taking note of the time frames needed for development, trials, and induction of systems to avoid immediate procurement requests to the maximum extent.
E-commerce pioneer and co-founder of Again Drinks talks about entrepreneurship and his philosophy behind ...
Cervin Family Office offers advisory, governance, strategy and financial planning services
Touted as a special camera phone, the X3 SuperZoom is otherwise an all-rounder with some hits and some misses
During Covid-19 lockdowns, Amazon’s AI-powered virtual assistant is helping the elderly in myriad ways. Here’s ...
Storage space can be an option for some property owners, with caveats
Returns may improve on investment in exchange-traded derivatives in gold
While energy commodities turned out to be a drag, most of the metals were up last week
The stock of Strides Pharma Science gained 4.3 per cent with above average volume, surpassing the immediate ...
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...