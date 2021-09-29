Expect Bill on privatisation to be tabled in Winter Session, says CEA Subramanian

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Centre is expected to introduce a Bill in the upcoming Winter Session of Parliament to pave the way for implementation of privatisation announcements already made in the financial sector, KV Subramanian, Chief Economic Advisor in the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.
It maybe recalled that the government had already announced its intent to privatise two public sector banks and one state-owned general insurer.
Addressing a virtual meeting, hosted by the US India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), Subramanian also said that the government, in the coming days, will continue with Capex push to help drive growth and also take steps to bring changes to its Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) framework so as to lay a path of fiscal consolidation.
The changes that will be brought to FRBM will focus on ensuring that counter cyclical policies are enshrined in the fiscal policy rules. “This will be equivalent of inflation targeting on monetary policy side. Counter cyclical policies reduces macro economic uncertainty and helps investors plan better,” he said.
The second part of FRBM changes could aim at government pushing more capital expenditure than revenue expenditure and thereby act as stabilisers.
“Even though we entered pandemic in worst fiscal shape compared to our peers, we are emerging out of it better than our peers. That is important from fiscal consolidation perspective,” he added.
On economic growth, Subramanian said that he expects “high probability” of economy recording “double digit” growth this fiscal, much higher than what Bank of America has projected.
At the USISPF meeting, Kaku Nakhate, President & Country Head India, said that the Bank of America Research showed that India will continue to be the fastest growing large economy with 9.2 per cent growth this fiscal, well ahead of China which is slowing down.
“The V shaped recovery that I had predicted last year for Indian economy is very much on. I expect the latest September quarter, which is ending on Thursday, to record strong growth,” Subramanian said.
He also highlighted that India is the only country in the last 18 months that had done many structural reforms. “Every country had done demand side measures in the wake of pandemic. India is only country that has done both demand and supply side reforms,” he said.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
The book gives a tantalisingly brief glimpse into the world of policy-making
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...