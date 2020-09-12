Faceless IT Assessment for taxpayers here to stay: J B Mohapatra

Faceless IT Assessment for taxpayers is working well and it is here to stay, said J B Mohapatra, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana State.

Participating in an Interactive session on ‘Transparent Taxation-Honoring honest tax payers here on Friday,’ Mohapatra said, “Though there are some teething troubles like infrastructure, bandwidth, technology glitches, it will be overcome without any difficulty. The standards are being set out. The facilities are sourced up. Faceless assessment is a successful.”

He said rates may not go further down because, government needs revenue, failing which 104 departments will crumble.

Mallika Arya, Chief Commissioner, GST & Customs observed that GST Tax Compliance in Hyderabad is good.

T Muralidharan, Chairman, FICCI Telangana State Council said Tax Compliance is a national duty.

“The reality is that without tax, government cannot run. The 2019-20 budget establishes that the total gross tax collections of Rs 24.6 lakh crore are equal to 88 per cent of the total Central Government expenditure of Rs 27.9 lakh crore. The government gets most of its revenue by taxing citizens, corporations, goods and services,” said Muralidharan.

“Ninety-nine per cent of the gross tax revenue depends on tax compliance. Of the budget of Rs 27.9 lakh crore, 19 per cent goes to Defence and home affairs, 5 per cent to education and public health, 12 per cent towards subsidies on food, fertilizer, petroleum, etc, 9 per cent to rural and farmer welfare, 26 per cent towards establishment costs of Central government, including pension, and 24 per cent towards interest. So without government spends, there is no Defence, no Law and Order, no Community Welfare,” he said.

On GST compliance front the GSTR-3B compliance – on time filing– during July 17 till Feb 20 stood at around 70 per cent but reached 88-90 per cent after a period.

Muralidharan said, according to a tweet from CBDT the statistics on returns filed for the financial year 2018-19 showed only 14.6 million (25 per cent) people paid income tax of the 57.6 million who filed their returns. Only about 2,200 doctors, chartered accountants, lawyers, and other professionals disclosed annual income of over Rs 1 crore from their profession, excluding other incomes like rental, interest, capital gains, etc.

BankeyBehari Agrawal, a retired GST official said 50 per cent of tax officers time is spent chasing for simple tax compliance. He suggested to FICCI in collaboration with various trade bodies and association set up a small working group and put your wish list in-front of the department, and in return whatever you are going to offer to the department.