Finance Minister sets Rs 1.1 lakh crore monthly GST collection target

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 17, 2019 Published on December 17, 2019

Sources at the Ministry of Finance said that amid talks of the Government likely to miss tax collection target this fiscal, the Finance Ministry has set a Rs 1.1 lakh crore monthly goods and services tax (GST) mop-up target for the remaining four months of the financial year 2019-20.

Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey had a video conference meeting with top tax officials and impressed upon them to step up measures to achieve direct and indirect tax collection target.

Officers have been particularly urged to ensure that during field enforcement drive and visits, no taxpayer is overreached or troubled, the source said.

