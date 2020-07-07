Five new part-time members appointed on the Prasar Bharati board

The government has appointed five new members on the board of Prasar Bharati. The part-time members that will serve on the board of the public broadcaster include BJP Spokesperson Shaina NC, music composer Salim Merchant and media professional Sanjay Gupta. Veteran journalist Ashok Kumar Tandon and media professional Alok Agarwal have also been appointed on the board.

In the past few months, nine of the 13 positions were vacant on the board of Prasar Bharati, which oversees the functioning of DD and AIR.

“The terms and conditions of their appointment shall be governed by the provisions of the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of lndia) Act, 1990 and the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) salaries, allowances and other conditions of service of Chairman, whole-time Members and part-time Members, Rules, 2000 as amended from time to time,” the government order stated.