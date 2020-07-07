Five new part-time members appointed on the Prasar Bharati board

Nikon D780 review: A solid camera that does its predecessor proud
Nikon introduced the D750 in 2014, a super versatile full-frame camera that is best for serious enthusiasts ...
The government has appointed five new members on the board of Prasar Bharati. The part-time members that will serve on the board of the public broadcaster include BJP Spokesperson Shaina NC, music composer Salim Merchant and media professional Sanjay Gupta. Veteran journalist Ashok Kumar Tandon and media professional Alok Agarwal have also been appointed on the board.
In the past few months, nine of the 13 positions were vacant on the board of Prasar Bharati, which oversees the functioning of DD and AIR.
“The terms and conditions of their appointment shall be governed by the provisions of the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of lndia) Act, 1990 and the Prasar Bharati (Broadcasting Corporation of India) salaries, allowances and other conditions of service of Chairman, whole-time Members and part-time Members, Rules, 2000 as amended from time to time,” the government order stated.
Nikon introduced the D750 in 2014, a super versatile full-frame camera that is best for serious enthusiasts ...
Anuradha Reddy recounts how she became an aviation historian instead, and gave her dream wings
‘Travel corridors’ enable resumption of flights between select destinations and are a good way to restart ...
Consark offers the entire gamut of financial, tax and risk advisory services through guaranteed partner-time
As temperatures go higher outside, the thoughts of many home owners turn to solar power. While the idea seems ...
Investors can use options contractto hedge their portfolio
Large-cap stocks seem to be attractively priced, says CEO G Pradeepkumar
The base at ₹47,650 is a crucial support; traders should be cautiously bullish
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...