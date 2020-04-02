FSSAI nod to e-inspect businesses for food permits

A Tourer that can take the smooth with the rough and tumble
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has decided to allow State licensing authorities to conduct e-inspections to avoid any delay in grant of licences and registrations to certain food business operators (FBOs) during the ongoing lockdown to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.
This applies to licence and registrations applications where licensing authorities need to conduct inspection of food units before granting permits. These FBOs will be now be allowed to submit photos/videos or do live-streaming of their units or premises to the licensing authorities for the purpose of e-inspection.
In a letter sent to all State Food Safety Commissioners, the food safety authority stated: “FSSAI has, from time to time, issued directions emphasising post-license inspection instead of pre-licence/registration inspection due to limited manpower and to avoid undue delay in sanctioning licenses. However, the licensing/registration authorities may, in certain cases, particularly high-risk food categories, decide to have pre-licence inspection.”
“Since during the lockdown period this would not be possible, it has been decided to consider e-inspections in place of physical inspections,” FSSAI stated, adding that this is being done to avoid undue delay in granting licenses and registrations during the period.
It said that the licensing authorities can do e-inspection by recording their observations on the basis of videos and images submitted by the concerned FBOs.
“The mode of submission of videos or image related to inspection during the lockdown situation may be through any media available possible, including livestreaming. Upon receiving satisfactory video or images, the licensing/registering authority shall further process the applications without any delay,” FSSAI said in the order.
Once normalcy is restored, the food inspectors can then schedule physical inspections of such units. The regulator emphasised that e-inspection is being allowed only during the current lockdown period.
The food safety authority also reiterated that since food is an essential commodity, the authorities involved in licensing and registration should make all efforts to process such applications without delay.
The long-awaited KTM 390 Adventure has finally hit our shores. Will it help us seek exciting new experiences? ...
It was a triumph of collaboration and planning
Germs shouldn’t reach you via the gadget. Guard it the right way
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
WTO rules restrict India’s ability to build its food stock as the procurement of food grains at MSP is subject ...
Yes, some still make the cut with relatively good rates, tax breaks and high safety quotient
Amid the market mayhem over the past month, IndusInd Bank has particularly taken a hard knock, losing over 60 ...
You need to understand about floor space index (FSI) to figure out the built-up area on a plot
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...