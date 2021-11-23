Global liquor makers hail Maharashtra move to cut excise duty on imported liquor

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Global liquor major Diageo and the International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI) on Monday welcomed the move of the Maharashtra government to slash the excise duty by 50 per cent on imported liquor.
However, domestic Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) manufacturers are opposing the move.
The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC), which represents the domestic liquor industry, said it is ‘fraught with danger’ for the Indian industry and will reduce the state government’s revenues.
Alco-beverage sales in India expected to hit pre-Covid levels this fiscal
The Maharashtra government has slashed excise duty on imported scotch whiskey by 50 per cent to bring its price on par with that in other States.
Diageo, which owns global brands such as Johnnie Walker, Black & White, Vat 69, Smirnoff, termed it as ‘progressive’ policy and complimented the Maharashtra Government.
We will accelerate growth in our luxury and premium category: Diageo India CEO
“Diageo India welcomes the reduction in excise duty on imported spirits, which is in line with what we are seeing in other States. The reduction in duties will make these brands more accessible for consumers in Maharashtra, in line with States like Delhi, Haryana, West Bengal and Goa and is in sync with the strong consumer trend of premiumisation in beverage alcohol,” said Diageo India Chief Strategy & Corporate Affairs Officer, Abanti Sankaranarayanan.
ISWAI said the Maharashtra government’s move will significantly curtail illicit and spurious liquor and smuggling of products.
“These industry-friendly progressive policy changes will improve tax compliance, eliminate the grey market and inter-State product smuggling and thereby increase the State’s revenue collection. The consumers can now expect a reduction in prices and legitimate access to better quality global brands,” said ISWAI Chief Executive Officer Nita Kapoor.
CIABC Director-General Vinod Giri said: “While we wait for more pricing details, we think that such reduction in excise duty for imported products without consideration for competing Indian products is fraught with danger not only for the Indian industry but also for the government.” Prices of imported whiskies are likely to go well below Indian malt whiskies such as Amrut, Paul John, etc, which may signal the end of the Indian vision of creating world-class whiskies, he said.
