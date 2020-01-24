Govt to repeal Plantation Labour Act; tea industry concerned

Volvo ditches diesel for its smallest SUV, but plumps up value
The XC40 T4 R Design gets more equipment, and a new petrol powertrain, in addition to a better safety kit
The Centre is going to repeal the Plantation Labour Act (PLA), 1951 that makes it mandatory for planters to provide workers non-cash benefits such as housing and drinking water, Bibek Debroy, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, said on Friday.
Addressing a programme here, the economist said the central government has also brought a new set of wage code replacing, among others, the Minimum Wage Act of 1948. The Centre has already tabled a Bill in Parliament on occupational safety, health and working conditions code which is now under discussion.
“The government is going to repeal the Plantation Labour Act besides bringing in a new code on wages,” Debroy said at the Tata Steel Kolkata Literary Meet here.
The plantation sector included tea, rubber and coffee industries, and the Act stipulates them to comply with providing drinking water, housing, medical, education and toilet facilities to the workers, besides wages.
The industry had been demanding that the obligation of the employers to provide welfare amenities to workers other than wages be either entirely taken over by the government or a reasonable value be assigned to the non-cash benefits and be treated as a part of the wages, Indian Tea Association (ITA) Secretary-General Arijit Raha told PTI. The ITA is the apex body of tea planters of the country.
The Bill under discussion has a clause saying “every employer of plantation shall be responsible to provide and maintain welfare facilities through his own resources relating to drinking water, housing, medical, education and toilet to the workers in the plantation or through schemes for such purpose sponsored by the Central or State government, municipality or panchayat for the locality in which the plantation is situated.”
Raha said the industry is concerned as the new Code of Wages, 2019, says in-kind (non-cash) benefits have been put under the definition of wages and limited to a maximum of 15 per cent of total wages. “Since we do not know what will be the quantum of total wages which is yet to be declared by the Centre, the industry seeks to treat the in-kind benefits given to the workers be treated as a part of it,” he said.
Raha said, “Effectively, our obligations of providing the welfare facilities have not changed in the Bill.”
Tea Board Deputy Chairman Arun Kr Ray said, “The existing law is under amendment and not finalised as yet. We are not in a position now to comment on this.”
The XC40 T4 R Design gets more equipment, and a new petrol powertrain, in addition to a better safety kit
Pratap Bose, V-P, Global Design, Tata Motors, says it is important to think constantly ahead
First, SAIC took over the Gujarat unit and now, Great Wall Motors acquires Pune facility
These true wireless earbuds have so much going for them, from great comfort to good sound to a reasonable ...
Go for only those loans that create assets and can be a future source of money
Despite weak growth in revenue in the December 2019 quarter numbers reported on Wednesday, the L&T stock ...
PMAY (U) had sought to address housing shortage of about 1 crore; till date only 32 lakh houses have been ...
The product seems suitable for those whowant to invest regularly in deposits but don’tkeep tabs on interest ...
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
A time to kill, and a time to heal, a time to break down, and a time to build up– Ecclesiastes, Ch 3, verse ...
With the shrill callof mom’sHawkins Classicfive litre pressure cooker,the aroma of muttoncooked in a coarse ...
In the 1920s, the Shillong-Sohra road was merely a dirt track used by horse carts and people travelling on ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...