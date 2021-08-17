Policy

Home Ministry introduces emergency visas to speed up applications from Afghanistan

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 17, 2021

Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate repatriation to India

The Ministry of Home Affairs has introduced a new category of electronic visas in view of the current situation in Afghanistan to fast-track applications for entry into India.

“A new category of electronic visa called ‘e-Emergency X-Misc Visa’ introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India,” according to a tweet from spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs had stated that it was in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities and would facilitate repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan. “There are also a number of Afghans who have been our partners in the promotion of our mutual developmental, educational and people to people endeavours. We will stand by them,” the MEA Spokesperson had said.

With militant group Taliban taking over Afghanistan, thousands of people living in the country are trying to get out and many want to come to India.

