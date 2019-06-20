In a fresh push, copies of 10 Ordinances tabled in both Houses

Copies of 10 Ordinances, which could not be converted into Acts by the previous government in the last session of the 16th Lok Sabha, were tabled in both the Houses of Parliament on Thursday.

The Cabinet had recently approved converting most of the 10 Ordinances into fresh Bills to be introduced in the ongoing session of Parliament.

Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Muraleedharan tabled the Ordinances in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha respectively.

After the Narendra Modi government returned to power, it decided to give a fresh push to these proposed laws in the newly-constituted Lok Sabha. The Ordinances will have to be converted into laws within 45 days of the beginning of the session, else they will lapse.

Besides the Ordinance on triple talaq, the other Ordinances lined up include the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Ordinance, Companies (Amendment) Ordinance, the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Ordinance, Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, the Aadhaar and other laws (Amendment) Ordinance, the Special Economic Zone (Amendment) Ordinance and Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Ordinance.

The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme Ordinance seeks to curb the menace of ponzi schemes and make such unregulated deposit schemes punishable.

The ordinance, the government had said, will help put a check on illicit deposit taking activities such as Saradha scam and Rose Valley chit fund scam that dupe the poor and the financially illiterate of their hard earned savings.