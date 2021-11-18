India imposes anti-dumping duty on steel and fibreglass measuring tapes from Singapore, Cambodia

The Finance Ministry has imposed anti-dumping duty on steel and fibreglass measuring tapes imported from Singapore and Cambodia.

This follows the Designated Authority in the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), concluding a circumvention in the anti-dumping duty imposed on such tapes originating from China. The Designated Authority had, in September 2021, in its final findings, recommended the same level of anti-dumping duty as applicable for such tapes imported from China be applied for those imported from Singapore and Cambodia.

Accordingly, the revenue department has now imposed an anti-dumping duty of $1.83 per kg has been imposed on steel measuring tapes from Singapore and Cambodia. For fibreglass measuring tapes, the anti-dumping duty has been pegged at $ 2.56 per kilogram in the case of imports from Singapore and Cambodia.

The revenue department has also specified that the anti-dumping duty will be co-terminus with the anti-dumping duty already in place for such tapes imported from China. It may be recalled that the Finance Ministry had in July last year imposed definitive anti-dumping duty on steel and fibre glass measuring tapes from China. This duty is to be valid till July 2025.