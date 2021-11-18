Policy

India imposes anti-dumping duty on steel and fibreglass measuring tapes from Singapore, Cambodia

K.R.Srivats New Delhi | Updated on November 18, 2021

Anti-dumping duty is pegged at $1.83/kg on steel measuring tapes and $2.56/kg on fibreglass measuring tapes.

The Finance Ministry has imposed anti-dumping duty on steel and fibreglass measuring tapes imported from Singapore and Cambodia.

This follows the Designated Authority in the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), concluding a circumvention in the anti-dumping duty imposed on such tapes originating from China. The Designated Authority had, in September 2021, in its final findings, recommended the same level of anti-dumping duty as applicable for such tapes imported from China be applied for those imported from Singapore and Cambodia.

Accordingly, the revenue department has now imposed an anti-dumping duty of $1.83 per kg has been imposed on steel measuring tapes from Singapore and Cambodia. For fibreglass measuring tapes, the anti-dumping duty has been pegged at $ 2.56 per kilogram in the case of imports from Singapore and Cambodia.

The revenue department has also specified that the anti-dumping duty will be co-terminus with the anti-dumping duty already in place for such tapes imported from China. It may be recalled that the Finance Ministry had in July last year imposed definitive anti-dumping duty on steel and fibre glass measuring tapes from China. This duty is to be valid till July 2025.

Published on November 18, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

anti-dumping
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like