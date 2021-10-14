India offers spectrum of opportunities FM tells CEOs

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
India offers a “spectrum of opportunities” to investors and business firms, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told executives of top American companies, as she met and apprise them of various flagship programs of the Modi Government under Atma Nirbhar Bharat.
Sitharaman, 62, is currently in the American capital to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.
On the sidelines of the meeting of these two institutions, she has been meeting a host of top American CEOs with footprints in India and who have shown interest in seizing the investment opportunities there.
In her meeting with Amway CEO, Milind Pant, the focus of discussion ranged in the areas of research and development, manufacturing automation, innovation and nutrition segment, the ministry said.
Initiatives like National Monetization Pipeline recently launched the National Infrastructure Master Plan and a spectrum of opportunities at GIFT City in Gujarat was mentioned by the finance minister during her meeting.
The minister underlined the presence and performance of the company in India since 1998 and its keenness to invest in the coming years.
During her meeting with B Marc Allen, Chief Strategy Officer of Boeing, the discussion was broadly in the areas of skilling, research and development, manufacturing automation, innovation and the aerospace sector.
She underlined Boeing’s collaboration in Make In India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiatives and the interest of the company to invest in the coming years.
During her meeting with Stanley Erck, CEO of Novavax, Sitharaman discussed important Indian initiatives towards healthcare reforms like research and development in medical science, health and well-being and the growing opportunities at GIFT City in Gujarat.
She underlined the company’s interest to invest in India in the coming years.
