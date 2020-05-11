Policy

Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi takes charge as MNRE Secretary

Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi has assumed charge as new Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy on Monday. He is a 1987 Batch IAS officer and belongs to Jharkhand cadre and succeeded Anand Kumar in the Ministry who earlier took charge as Secretary, Ministry of Culture.

Before this appointment, Chaturvedi was serving as Additional Chief Secretary and Additional Secretary (Climate Change Department ) of the Ministry of Climate Change Department, Environment & Forest, Government of Jharkhand.

He has pursued a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT- Kanpur and holds a P.G. Degree in International Development from Harvard University (USA).

