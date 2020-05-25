Policy

Land availability and simplified norms may make ARHC projects for migrants viable

G Balachandar | Updated on May 25, 2020 Published on May 25, 2020

Existing lands of industrial units can also be tapped

The Central’s government’s plan to launch Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHC) to provide social security and quality life to migrant labour and urban poor, among others, has evoked varied responses from the industry.

Recently, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced, as part of stimulus measures, that a scheme will be rolled out for migrant labour/urban poor to provide affordable rental accommodation, a move aimed at getting migrant workers back to the cities, when economic activities resume.

Concessionaire model

Niranjan Hiranandani, National President, NAREDCO (National Real Estate Development Council) & Managing Director, Hiranandani Group, points out that the need for this segment definitely exists. Cities will need to provide such affordable rental housing for migrant labour as also urban poor, and the concessionaire model, where the developer can get rent — like toll collection by contractors who have built the sections on highways — is a workable revenue model.

Though the perception is that this segment has good potential, the authorities, as enablers rather than just regulators, will need to simplify the norms and fast-track the procedures that are happening, these ARHC projects will definitely see quick launches,” he adds.

Absorbing existing stock

But Anuj Puri, Chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants, feels that the government’s approach and availability of land would be crucial for these projects to take off.

The land would need to be available to developers at affordable cost, since the main cost of real estate is land and affordable housing must, by definition, remain affordable, he says.

Various government agencies do have sizeable land parcels, which could be made available to affordable housing developers. Government-run development bodies like MHADA and HUDA could be appointed for this task after creating a fast track for the creation of such housing.

“The government could consider absorbing the considerable existing stock on the market and deploying for this purpose. It would be a win-all solution for all concerned,” Puri adds.

However, M Govinda Rao, Chief Economic Advisor, Brickwork Ratings, is of the view that incentivising manufacturing units, industries, institutions, associations to develop such complexes on their private land can help them access labour without much difficulty because converting government-funded housing in the cities into ARHC under PPP mode through concessionaire may take a long way to materialise.

“Getting migrant labour back to the cities for construction work will be a big challenge. Enterprises may not find it attractive to find land and construct affordable houses, in the prevailing uncertain environment. Their focus will be to start the stalled productions and restore the supply chain.

Construction companies are facing low demand and the extension of lockdown in major cities has caused a delay in completing their projects. In this environment, real estate developers focus more on completing the projects that are already stuck, rather than investing money into the new projects,” he states.

But in real estate, there is no ‘one size fits all’ answer. While the announcement was by the Centre, land is a State subject. So, again, the norms under which implementation will happen will have to be notified by each State government — too many variables to analyse and quantify an answer.

The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the sufferings of migrant labours and hence the creation of affordable rental housing stock may ensure that the human crisis witnessed in all major cities during the lockdown, vis-à-vis urban poor and migrant labour, may not happen again.

Published on May 25, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Sincerely,

Support Quality Journalism
coronavirus
AFFORDABLE HOUSING
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Fast Track mergers: MCA keen to extend facility to more classes of companies
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.