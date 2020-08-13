Mandatory testing of telecom gear imports:India seeks comments from WTO members

Office buzz
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
India has notified the World Trade Organisation (WTO) its intention to make it mandatory for telecom products sold, imported or used in the country, including feedback device, transmission terminal equipment and broadband equipment, to be tested and certified by the Telecom Engineering Centre (TEC) under the Department of Telecommunications.
“While the mandatory tests and certification of imported telecom equipment are primarily targeted at Chinese companies because of security concerns, they will apply to all imports. That’s why as per WTO rules, India has to inform members prior to its implementation and seek comments,” an official told BusinessLine.
In three separate submissions made to the WTO Committee on Technical Barrier to Trade on the three identified items this week, India sought comments from WTO members on the mandatory certification regime within 30 days.
“The Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecommunications Equipment (MTCTE) Scheme is being launched in a phased manner and telecom products are gradually being brought under the regime,” the notifications stated.
The certifications for feedback device, transmission terminal equipment and broadband equipment under phase 2 of the MTCTE Scheme shall become compulsory from October 1 2020, it added. The testing will be carried out by recognised labs and agencies in India.
The Indian telecom equipment market is estimated to be around ₹12,000 crore. Chinese imports account for about ₹3,000 crore, as per industry figures. Once the notification is implemented, all telecom equipment suppliers such as Ericsson, Huawei, Alcatel, Lucent, ZTE and Nokia Siemens will have to get their equipment tested and approved by TEC before they sell them to operators.
The mandatory certification is being planned to... “ensure safety of users and security of telecom network and protection of human health or safety,” the WTO notification said.
“DoT has been concerned for some time over security threat posed by Chinese telecom equipment in India. Therefore, it issued a note earlier this year stating that it was envisaged that every telecom product entering into the Indian telecom network had to be mandatorily certified by TEC before it operated in Indian telecom network. Hopefully, it will now be done in two months’ time,” the official said.
The TEC formulates standards and various requirements and specifications for telecom products, services and networks.
Back to the workplaceTo meet the needs of the evolving new workplace, tech company Zoho has launched ...
Audits will now take an integrated view of sectors, policies and schemes
Last week, two CEO announcements brought cheer to the stock markets. At home, Sashidhar Jagdishan’s succession ...
Funding could be the key to better urban waste management
These apps can help find the answer to the question that pricks you at the end of every month — where did all ...
Relatively lower credit ratings despite State government guarantee make the product suitable only for those ...
The stock of Phillips Carbon Black jumped almost 8 per cent accompanied by above-average volume breaching a ...
₹1063 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1048103010801094 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if ...
Hopes soared along with the domestic flights that took off on May 25 after being grounded by the Covid-19 ...
The memory of a common cold in some blood cells may help protect the body from Covid-19, researchers hold
A series of recent orders has dented public perception of the judiciary as custodian of rights
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and first-time director Honey Trehan on their new Netflix thriller that’s left ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...