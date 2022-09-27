Mobile phone tampering: Manufacturers must register IMEI of devices made in India

The government has amended the prevention of tampering of the Mobile Device Equipment Identification Number, Rules, 2017, in which it is making mandatory for mobile manufacturers to register International Mobile Equipment Identity number (IMEI) for every handset made in India.

“The manufacturer shall register the international mobile equipment identity number of every mobile phone manufactured in India with the Indian Counterfeited Device Restriction portal (https://icdr.ceir.gov.in) of the Government of India in the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) prior to the first sale of the mobile phone,” a gazette notification dated September 26 (Monday) said.

Tampering prevention

These rules may be called the prevention of tampering of the Mobile Device Equipment Identification Number (Amendment) Rules, 2022, it said adding that the principle rules were published in the Gazette of India, Extraordinary, Part II, Section 3, Subsection (i), dated the August 25, 2017.

The latest notification also said that the IMEI number of the mobile phone imported in India for sale, testing, research or any other purpose should also be registered by the importer with the Indian Counterfeited Device Restriction portal (https://icdr.ceir.gov.in) of the government, in the DoT prior to import of mobile phone into the country.

“The rules shall come into force with effect from January 1, 2023 and the rule 4 (2) shall come into force on the date of publication in the official Gazette,” it added.

Tracking

The IMEI helps security agencies in tracking mobile phones as well as calls made from them. According to the tampering of the IMEI number like duplication of IMEI is an offence and may land the person in jail, along with a fine.

The DoT has barred telecom operators from providing service to any mobile phone with fake IMEI number, but the operators face problem in identifying handsets with duplicate IMEI number too.