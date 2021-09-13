NCLAT gets third acting chairperson in a row

Justice M Venugopal has been appointed as the acting Chairperson of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

Before this appointment, Justice Venugopal was a judicial member at Chennai Bench of the NCLAT from January 16 this year to September 10.

Venugopal succeeds Justice AI S Cheema, who worked as acting Chairperson of NCLAT from April 19 to September 10.

Prior to Justice Cheema, Justice Bansi Lal Bhat was the acting Chairperson of NCLAT from March 15,2020. He was given four extensions by the government until he attained the age of 67 years.

It may be recalled that Justice Mukhopadhaya had retired as Chairperson of NCLAT on March 14,2020 after serving as Chairperson of the appellate body for almost four years.

NCLAT hears all appeals against the National Company Law Tribunal’s orders and that of Competition Commission of India.