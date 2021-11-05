No proposal to extend PMGKAY beyond Nov 30: Food Secretary

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
The Department of Food and Public Distribution on Friday said that there is no proposal to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) scheme beyond November 30, in view of the revival in the economy.
The scheme was launched in March last year by the Central government to distribute free ration to ameliorate the hardships faced by the poor and needy due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was reintroduced for two months till June this year in order to minimise the economic hardships of the poor during the second pandemic wave. In June, the Cabinet had given its nod for extension of the scheme for five more months till November-end
Speaking at a press briefing, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said, "Since the economy is reviving and our OMSS (open market sale scheme) disposal has also been exceptionally good this year..So, there is no proposal to extend PMGKAY.”
Under the PMGKAY, the government supplies free ration to 80 crore ration cardholders identified under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). The free ration is given over and above the subsidised grains distributed to them via ration shops.
The government has been giving rice and wheat to bulk consumers under the OMSS policy to improve availability in the domestic market and check prices
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...