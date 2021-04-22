PM Modi reviews oxygen supply amid record rise in new cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting Thursday to review the oxygen supply amid high demand due to rising Covid patients in the second wave. He discussed the crucial points related to the judicious use of oxygen, hoarding of oxygen, and smooth transport under challenging times of pandemic.

In the meeting attended by Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Home Secretary, Health Secretary & Officials from Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Road Transport, Pharmaceuticals and NITI Aayog, Modi stressed the need to ensure faster transportation of oxygen to the states.

According to an official statement at the meeting Railways is being used for rapid and non-stop long-distance transport of tankers. “First rake has reached from Mumbai to Vizag to transport 105 MT of LMO. Similarly, empty oxygen tankers are also being air-lifted to Oxygen suppliers to reduce one way journey time in oxygen supply,” the government statement said.

Meeting the demand

As per the statement, against the present demand from 20 states of 6,785 MT/day of liquid medical oxygen, the government has, from April 21, allocated 6,822 MT/ day to these states.

“It was noted that in the last few days, availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen has been increased by about 3,300 MT/ day with contributions from private and public steel plants, industries, oxygen manufacturers as well as through prohibition of supply of oxygen for non-essential industries,” the government said in a release, further adding that officers are working together with the states to operationalize the sanctioned PSA oxygen plants as soon as possible.

The government has also banned the supply of oxygen for industrial use from April 22. In an order issued by Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday, the government has directed the state/union territory governments to ensure that no restriction is imposed on the movement of medical oxygen between the states and transport authorities shall be instructed to accordingly allow free inter-state movement of oxygen carrying vehicles.