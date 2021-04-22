Policy

PM Modi reviews oxygen supply amid record rise in new cases

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 22, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi   -  PTI

He discussed judicious use of oxygen, hoarding, and transport bottlenecks under challenging times of pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting Thursday to review the oxygen supply amid high demand due to rising Covid patients in the second wave. He discussed the crucial points related to the judicious use of oxygen, hoarding of oxygen, and smooth transport under challenging times of pandemic.

More
India surpasses 3 lakh-mark in daily Covid-19 cases on Thursday
 

In the meeting attended by Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Home Secretary, Health Secretary & Officials from Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Road Transport, Pharmaceuticals and NITI Aayog, Modi stressed the need to ensure faster transportation of oxygen to the states.

More
Lockdown would be last option: PM
 

According to an official statement at the meeting Railways is being used for rapid and non-stop long-distance transport of tankers. “First rake has reached from Mumbai to Vizag to transport 105 MT of LMO. Similarly, empty oxygen tankers are also being air-lifted to Oxygen suppliers to reduce one way journey time in oxygen supply,” the government statement said.

Meeting the demand

As per the statement, against the present demand from 20 states of 6,785 MT/day of liquid medical oxygen, the government has, from April 21, allocated 6,822 MT/ day to these states.

“It was noted that in the last few days, availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen has been increased by about 3,300 MT/ day with contributions from private and public steel plants, industries, oxygen manufacturers as well as through prohibition of supply of oxygen for non-essential industries,” the government said in a release, further adding that officers are working together with the states to operationalize the sanctioned PSA oxygen plants as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, officers informed the PM that they are working together with the states to operationalise the sanctioned PSA oxygen plants as soon as possible.

The government has also banned the supply of oxygen for industrial use from April 22. In an order issued by Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday, the government has directed the state/union territory governments to ensure that no restriction is imposed on the movement of medical oxygen between the states and transport authorities shall be instructed to accordingly allow free inter-state movement of oxygen carrying vehicles.

Published on April 22, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

government
vaccines and immunisation
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.