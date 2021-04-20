News

Use lockdown as last resort: PM Modi

Reuters | Updated on April 20, 2021

Govt is working with companies to ramp up supply of oxygen: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged state governments on Tuesday to use lockdowns as the last resort to contain the spread of the second wave of Covid-19 infections, even as cases and deaths surge to record highs.

Modi also asked citizens to stay indoors, not spread panic about the virus and form local groups to ensure adherence to Covid-19 protocols. He said the central government is working with states and private companies to ramp up the supply of oxygen, as well as production and distribution of vaccines.

