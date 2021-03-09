Record high fuel prices: Auto LPG 40% cheaper alternative, says IAC

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Consumers looking for alternative fuels amid rising petrol and diesel prices can go for Auto LPG which is almost 40 per cent cheaper, IAC said on Tuesday.
Consumers can easily convert their vehicles to Auto LPG by installing conversion kits and stand to save significant amounts on fuel bills, said Indian Auto-LPG Coalition (IAC) - the apex body representing Auto LPG suppliers in India.
IAC sought a reduction in GST of 28 per cent on Auto LPG/CNG conversion kits to make them more affordable to consumers.
"As petrol and diesel reach record high prices, the market is ripe for economical alternative transport fuels such as Auto LPG that can help consumers save fuel costs without compromising on vehicle performance," IAC said in a statement.
IAC said Auto LPG which is one of the cleanest and most economical gaseous fuels can emerge as a prominent alternative choice if supported by the right messaging and policy action.
Petrol prices have in recent weeks been unprecedentedly hovering close to the ₹100 mark in many places. On the other hand, Auto LPG is priced at almost half of both the mainstream automotive fuels.
"In terms of running costs, it has consistently been at least 40 per cent cheaper than petrol," it said.
With such a huge cost margin, consumers who chose to convert their vehicles to Auto LPG could recover their investments in conversion kit installation within 6 months, dependent on the Auto LPG price in their city, the association said.
"Conversion kit providers are already reporting a rise in queries from consumers looking to convert their personal vehicles to Auto LPG or CNG. With skyrocketing fuel prices putting a major economic burden on consumers' pockets, more consumers today are scouting for either alternative modes of transport or economical alternative fuels," said Suyash Gupta, Director General, IAC.
Auto LPG comes with the additional benefit of being an environmentally friendly fuel with almost 50 per cent lesser PM emissions than CNG and petrol and 80 per cent lower PM emissions than diesel.
"What we need is a policy push to encourage consumers to make the clean switch. Unfortunately, Auto LPG/CNG conversion kits are taxed at a prohibitive GST rate of 28 per cent, a policy that is dichotomous to the government's commitment to clean energy.
"Cutting down this prohibitive GST rate on conversion kits will make conversion kits more affordable for mass usage. The government must also consider subsidizing conversion kits for consumers as a move towards incentivizing personal vehicle users to shift to clean gaseous fuels at a mass level," Gupta added.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Amitav Ghosh adapts a legendary tale into a prescient warning in verse for the modern world
India’s privacy law must balance the rights of children with online safety
Muriel has put our names down on a list to get the Covid-19 vaccination because — hurrah! — the age limit has ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...